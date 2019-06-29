Terry Barber



Murfreesboro - Terry Wayne Barber, age 68, passed away at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and graduated from Central High School in 1969. Terry was an avid sports fan and a longtime referee.



Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Volney Barber. He is survived by his 1st cousins, Kathy B. Osborne and Janet (Bobby) Murchison; and several other cousins in East Nashville. Terry was especially fond of his dogs Emmie Lou, Boxhead and Smokey.



Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.



Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, Tn 37129 in Terry's honor.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.