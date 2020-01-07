Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Terry Hill
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Miller Cemetery
Christiana, TN
Terry Hill


1948 - 2020
Terry Hill Obituary
Terry Hill

Murfreesboro - Terry Hill, age 71 of Murfreesboro, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Madison, Alabama and the son of the late Jesse and Golden Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Hill and a sister, Janice Hill Moore.

Survivors include a son, Mike Hill; a daughter, Amanda Hill; two beloved grandsons, Markese Miles and Malachi Benford; and a sister, Judy Sanders, all of Murfreesboro; step sons, Richie Romine and wife Laura and Rusty Romine and wife Emily and their children, nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Hill was a member of Family Worship Center where he served as an usher. He was a 1967 graduate of Christiana High School and was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Vietnam as a member of the Blackhorse 11th Armored Calvary Division. In 1978 he founded H&M Sheet Metal Fabricators which he owned until his retirement in 2015.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services with military honors will be 10:00 am Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Eddie Turner officiating. Burial will be 11:30 am Friday at Miller Cemetery, Christiana.

An online guestbook is available for the Hill family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
