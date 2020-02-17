Services
Terry Lee Pittard

Terry Lee Pittard Obituary
Terry Lee Pittard

Murfreesboro - Terry Lee Pittard was born September 13, 1968 to Don and Mildred Allen Pittard. A loving and thoughtful son went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 15, 2020 at 51 years old. He will be sadly missed by his parents and all who knew him.

Survived by his parents; Don and Mildred Allen Pittard, brother; Mike (Teresa) Sloan Pittard, niece; Crystal (Eric) Wesley, nephew; Noah Wesley, niece; Elisabeth Wesley, uncles; Troy Allen, Graham Allen, Gilbert (Wilma) Allen, aunt; Geraldine Allen Bass.

He was preceded by his grandparents; Gladys (Stacy) Pittard, Lamar and Ida (White) Allen, uncles; Calvin Allen, Elton Allen, aunt; Audrey (Allen) Whitehead, and many cousins.

He was a graduate of Oakland High School in 1987. He went to work at Goody's where he worked for 23 years. He loved what he did.

A member of Franklin Road Baptist Church, and a member of Joel Morris' Sunday school class, which he enjoyed very much.

Visitation will be held at Franklin Road Baptist Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10am - 2pm with services to follow at 2pm. Pastor Mike Norris will be officiating with members of his Sunday school class being pallbearers. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pittard family.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
