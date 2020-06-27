Terry Trent Jernigan



Murfreesboro - Terry Trent Jernigan, age 57 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2020.



Born in Coffee County and a resident of Murfreesboro. He worked at Nissan over 25 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents; James (Jim) R. and Nancy Madalyn Gordon Jernigan, brothers; Kerry Jernigan and Tim Jernigan.



Survived by his son; Jake (Tori Tallant) Jernigan, brother; Jimmy (Vicky) Jernigan of Bradyville, sister; Shanelle Jernigan Golden of Murfreesboro, sister-in-law; Jenny Jernigan of Beechgrove, and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 11am - 1pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with chapel service to follow at 1pm. Interment at New Beechgrove Cemetery, Beechgrove, TN.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.









