Terry Trent Jernigan
Terry Trent Jernigan

Murfreesboro - Terry Trent Jernigan, age 57 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born in Coffee County and a resident of Murfreesboro. He worked at Nissan over 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; James (Jim) R. and Nancy Madalyn Gordon Jernigan, brothers; Kerry Jernigan and Tim Jernigan.

Survived by his son; Jake (Tori Tallant) Jernigan, brother; Jimmy (Vicky) Jernigan of Bradyville, sister; Shanelle Jernigan Golden of Murfreesboro, sister-in-law; Jenny Jernigan of Beechgrove, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 11am - 1pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with chapel service to follow at 1pm. Interment at New Beechgrove Cemetery, Beechgrove, TN.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
30
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
