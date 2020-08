Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Wade Winnette



(June 30, 1970 -



May 29, 2020)



Survived by daughter Abigail Grayson Winnette; mother Patricia Ann Woodward Winnette; brothers Jeffrey Payne Winnette (Carol) and Eric Scott Winnette (Anthony).



An online service will be held on Sunday, August 30th at 2:00pm Central Time.



Email eswinnette@gmail.com for an invitation.









