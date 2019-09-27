|
Thomas Allen Olmstead
Texarkana - Thomas Allen Olmstead, 71, of Texarkana, TX. passed away on September 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 13, 1948 in Covington, TN. Previously lived in Murfreesboro, TN and Lawrenceburg, TN. Loved street rods and Harley Davidson motorcycles and his family.
Survived by two sons and daughter-in-law Seth and Kathy Olmstead of Texarkana and Tommy Olmstead of South Carolina; six daughters, Kelley Jacobs of Columbia, TN., Kimberly Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, TN., Kerri Dudley of Mt. Pleasant, TN., Maggie Olmstead of Union City, TN., Tana Webb of Snead, AL. and Jenna Mitchener of Gulf Port, MS; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the home of Rick and Shonda Waldron, 420 Squire Jones Road, Bell Buckle, TN.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home-Moores Lane.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019