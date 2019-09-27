Services
East Funeral Home
2807 Moores Ln
Texarkana, TX 75503
(903) 832-3098
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
home of Rick and Shonda Waldron
420 Squire Jones Road
Bell Buckle, TN
Thomas Allen Olmstead


1948 - 2019
Thomas Allen Olmstead Obituary
Thomas Allen Olmstead

Texarkana - Thomas Allen Olmstead, 71, of Texarkana, TX. passed away on September 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 13, 1948 in Covington, TN. Previously lived in Murfreesboro, TN and Lawrenceburg, TN. Loved street rods and Harley Davidson motorcycles and his family.

Survived by two sons and daughter-in-law Seth and Kathy Olmstead of Texarkana and Tommy Olmstead of South Carolina; six daughters, Kelley Jacobs of Columbia, TN., Kimberly Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, TN., Kerri Dudley of Mt. Pleasant, TN., Maggie Olmstead of Union City, TN., Tana Webb of Snead, AL. and Jenna Mitchener of Gulf Port, MS; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the home of Rick and Shonda Waldron, 420 Squire Jones Road, Bell Buckle, TN.

Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhomes.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home-Moores Lane.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
