Thomas Clardy
Pensacola Beach - Thomas "Tommy" Boyd Clardy, of Pensacola Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019 next to his loving wife, Sharon and their dog Cody after a long battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Clardy and Betsy Miller Clardy,
father-in-law, Donald Moorehead and brother-in-law, Robert Deaton.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Moorehead Clardy; sister, Barbara Clardy Deaton; niece, Marla Deaton and nephew Jay Deaton (Melody) and their four children, Molly,
Megan, Sam and Macy Deaton; also survived by step-daughter, Laura Little; and her three children, Dalton, Reagan, and Davis; extended family, mother-in-law Barbara Moorehead; sister-in-law, Dana Ward and her son, Michael (Kelly) Bailey and their sons, Aiden and Flynn; brother-in-law, JD (Kate) Moorehead and their sons, Luke, Jake and Max.
Tommy was a lover of art, nature, his beloved pets, Toby and Cody and the beauty of God's creation. He was born and grew up in Murfreesboro, TN. and was a graduate of CHS. '60 and MTSU where he received his BA degree in art education. He had a strong work ethic, and never missed a day of work in his 30 years as graphic artist in the advertising art department of the Commercial Appeal Newspaper in Memphis, TN. He had an amazing talent in creating beautiful paintings of bold colorful flowers and abstract designs and he was a former member of Quayside Art Gallery of Pensacola FL. Tommy was a man of his era, and had great love for the music and classic cars. .
He was loved by all who knew him, family and friends and will be missed beyond words.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Pensacola Beach on September 14.
Family requests any memorials be sent to the , () or to the animal rescue organization of your choice.
Arrangements are with Family Funeral & Cremation
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 31, 2019