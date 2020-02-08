|
|
Thomas Edmund DuBoise
Murfreesboro - Thomas Edmund DuBoise, age 85, passed away February 6, 2020 at Alive Hospice Facility in Murfreesboro. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Murfreesboro Water and Sewer.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Maude Laura (Cobb) and Thomas Hardy DuBoise; and four sisters. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Jean (Spradley) DuBoise; daughters, Dorothy Elaine DuBoise-Bogle of Murfreesboro, Kathy Darlene DuBoise-Toombs of Decherd; grandchildren, Candice Bogle, James (Crystal) Bogle, Michael Toombs, Tommy (Christie) Toombs; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Belle Leyhew; and brother-in-law, Joe (Jane) Spradley.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Jimmy Tyson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Odom and SunCrest Home Health.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020