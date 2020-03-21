Services
Thomas Jackson Obituary
Thomas Jackson

Murfreesboro - Thomas Fowler Jackson Sr., age 90, of Eagleville, TN passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. Mr. Jackson was born in Rutherford County and was the son of the late Grover C. and Valera Todd Jackson. He was a graduate of Eagleville High School, Class of 1948. Thomas worked for General Electric but returned to his love of dairy farming, mowing the yard, and raking hay. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife Gertha Jane Jackson of sixty-nine years, one son, Thomas (Leanna) Jackson Jr. of Rockvale, granddaughters; Meredith (Josh) Floyd of Eagleville and Dr. Margaret Jackson of Eagleville, grandson, Thomas Jackson III of Murfreesboro, granddaughter, Claire Jackson of Rockvale, great-grandson son, Ryan Floyd of Eagleville and great- granddaughters; Hadley Jane Floyd of Eagleville and Eliza Floyd of Eagleville.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters; Margaret and Martha Anna Jackson Sanks and great-grandson, Jackson Lamb.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00P.M. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Jackson Cemetery on Versailles Rd in Rockvale, TN with Rev. Ronnie Grooms officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
