Thomas James "Jim" Ballenger Sr.
Englewood, Fl - Thomas James Ballenger Sr., "Jim," of Englewood, FL, passed away March 31, 2020 at 73 years old.
A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda R. Ballenger; his children, Thomas James Ballenger II (Anna) and Rebecca Ballenger Gann (Bobby); grandchildren Shelby, Holly, Laura, Erin, Brendan and Brody; brother, Lewis R. Ballenger (Carolyn); sisters, Lena Bishop (Donald), Virginia Clayton (Charles), Kathleen Edwards (Lindsay); brother-in-law, Joseph Reed, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. He worked for many years as a land surveyor and had a successful career as a professional engineer in civil engineering and retired from Sarasota County Government. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Roscoe Ballenger and Myrtle Hayes Ballenger. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
