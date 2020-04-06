Services
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Thomas James "Jim" Ballenger Sr.


1946 - 2020
Thomas James "Jim" Ballenger Sr.
Thomas James "Jim" Ballenger Sr.

Englewood, Fl - Thomas James Ballenger Sr., "Jim," of Englewood, FL, passed away March 31, 2020 at 73 years old.

A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda R. Ballenger; his children, Thomas James Ballenger II (Anna) and Rebecca Ballenger Gann (Bobby); grandchildren Shelby, Holly, Laura, Erin, Brendan and Brody; brother, Lewis R. Ballenger (Carolyn); sisters, Lena Bishop (Donald), Virginia Clayton (Charles), Kathleen Edwards (Lindsay); brother-in-law, Joseph Reed, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. He worked for many years as a land surveyor and had a successful career as a professional engineer in civil engineering and retired from Sarasota County Government. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Roscoe Ballenger and Myrtle Hayes Ballenger. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
