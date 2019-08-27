|
|
Thomas Larry Hays
Smyrna - Thomas Larry Hays, age 78 of Smyrna died Saturday August 24, 2019. He was a native of Columbus, MS and was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Eugene Hays Sr. and Sarah Jeanette Davis Hays; brother, Lester Eugene Hay, Jr.; sisters, Sarah Agnes Sills, and Mary Frances Hays. Mr. Hays was a member of LaVergne First United Methodist Church and retired from AT&T and Bell South as an Electrical Technician. He was an avid reader, and faithful volunteer with the LaVergne Community Food Bank and Member of Telephone Pioneers of America.
Mr. Hays is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Rosamond Hays; children, Stacy Alan Hays of Jackson MS., Kamela Hays Guerra and husband Sergio of LaVergne; grandchildren, Callie Daniels Bryant, Rose Daniels.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to LaVergne Community Food Bank or LaVergne First United Methodist Church, 248 Old Waldron Rd LaVergne TN 37086.
Celebration of life service will be 2:00pm Tuesday at LaVergne First United Methodist Church, Francis D. Hennessy, III will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019