Thomas Marion Bean
Murfreesboro - Thomas Marion Bean, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2019 with his precious wife holding his hand. Marion as he was known to his family and friends was born May 19, 1932 to the late Foster Bean Sr. and Lassie Davis Bean. On November 22, 1951 he married the love of his life, Doris Gannon Bean. He owned and operated his own business, Mid-South Sewing Center for over 30 years. He loved people and he never met a stranger. He was always positive and always smiling and well known for giving the best "hugs". He loved to travel, he won many free trips over the world with sewing machine companies, the best one being to Australia. He loved to travel in his motor home for many years, with the best being the 3 months in Mission, Texas for Christmas Day until April 1 for 11 years. He loved his community, especially the downtown area and he was a great storyteller and always willing to share the history of the downtown area. He was a great role model in business as he would share his humble beginnings as he had 12 failed ventures before #13 was his success story and he saw his dream come true as a business owner. He was also a role model in life as he was married to the love of his life for over 67 years. He served 20 years on the Disciplinary Board for the City of Murfreesboro, past Treasure of the Lions Club. He was a Lifetime Member of the Tennessee Jaycees. He was at one time on the advisory board of Nations Bank. Marion was a faithful member of Leanna Church of Christ for 61 years where at one time he taught Sunday School to the young children.
He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Michael Bean who died in 1991 at the age of 36. He was also preceded in death by his brothers James Euless Bean, Kenneth Leo Bean and Foster K. Bean, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Doris, nieces and nephews along with very close friends and neighbors, James and Rita Barrett and very special friends Judy Goldie and Melanie Davenport. Pallbearers will be Jay Bean, James Barrett, Jason Barrett, Robert Wood, Steven Holladay, Roy Ray, Honorary Pallbearers are members of Leanna Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Leanna Church of Christ; 4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Kevin Dye will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019