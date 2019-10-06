|
Thomas Murray Vaughn
Lavergne - Thomas Murray Vaughn of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on October 4th from complication associated with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents , Jonas Richard Vaughn and Beatrice Rebecca Cathey; brother Charles Vaughn; sister Sara Vaughn Cagle and fr wife Linda Hipp Vaughn He is survived by wife Carolyn Potts Vaughn; children David Vaughn, Diane Brewer, and Tony (Dana) Vaughn; step-children Kevin Hipp, Duane Dowell, Steve (Jane) Mullins, Jeff (Bethany) Mullins, and Jenny (Dave) Schloot; grandchildren Kristen, Allen, Jonathan, Matthew, Cassie, Atticus, Zachary, Jonas, Danny, Braxton, Wyatt, and Zane; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Born in Rutherford County, Mr. Vaughn was a lifelong resident of LaVergne attending Smyrna High School. Murray was an excellent father, husband, Pawpaw, and Papa Tom. He loved working on cars, especially with his son. It was known that Mr. Vaughn could work on and fix anything. When not working, Murray could be found tending to his garden, fishing or playing cards with family and friends. Later in life, Mr. Vaughn began antiquing, eventually opening an antique shop with his wife, Carolyn. During the last year and a half of his life, Murray courageously fought cancer.
Services for Mr. Vaughn will be held at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Murfreesboro with Perry Taylor officiating. Grandson will serve as pallbearers and Joe Brady will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Visitation will be on Monday, October 7th from 4:00-8:00 with the funeral service on Tuesday, October 8th at 11:00. Both will take place at the Roselawn Chapel, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019