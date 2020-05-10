Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Travis Obituary
Thomas Travis

Murfreesboro - Thomas Travis age 82,passed away on May 9, 2020 at Creekside Healthcare Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Thomas worked as a supervisor at Samsonite Corp.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; Walter C. Travis and Mary Leola Travis; brothers, Fred W. Travis and Lee Donald Travis; and sisters, Louise Travis, Alma Baldwin, Ina Brannon and Sara Horner. He is survived by his daughters, Brigida Barlow and Stephanie Warren; brother, Charles (Ella) Travis; sister, Frieda Hayes; grandchildren, Natalie Warren, Jimmy Derek Warren, Brent (Marsha) Barlow, Brandi (Leonardo Nava) Gutierrez and Brad Richardson, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 Pm until 7:00 Pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
