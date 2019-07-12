Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas Watson Obituary
Thomas Watson

Murfreesboro - Thomas (Tom) Jay Watson, age 56, passed away July 9, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He had been a resident of Rutherford County since 1974. He graduated from Riverdale High School, was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church and retired from UPS. As the son of a USAF retiree, Tom had lived in North Dakota, Okinawa and Arizona.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert H. and Shirley Ann Gregory Watson. He is survived by his brother, Mark Watson and wife Jan; sisters, Teresa Watson and husband Randall Wilson and Mary Jo Holder; and nieces and nephews, Jeffery Bratcher, Steven Holder, Luke Reynolds, Emily Reynolds and John Cone.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until time of 12:00 PM service, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Patty Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 12, 2019
