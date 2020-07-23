1/1
Timmy Fathera
Timmy Fathera

Murfreesboro - Timmy Fathera, age 62, passed away at his residence July 22, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Lewis Brothers Bakery and Southland Brick and Block.

Timmy was preceded in death by his parents, Burlyn J. Whitaker Fathera and Henry D. Fathera; and brother, Lloyd Dayton Fathera. He is survived by his son, Nathan Fathera; sisters, Beverly June Harris, Jacqueline Fathera; and grandchildren, Dayton, Evelyn and Everett Fathera.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
