Timothy Donald Henley
Murfreesboro - Timothy Donald Henley, age 60, left this earth with family by his side on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Caryl; mother, Billie Jean Helton; children, Abbey (Cory) Jones, Matthew (Megan) Henley, and Barton (Jenna) Henley; grandson, Jack Brent Henley; siblings, Donna (Floyd) Magee, Michael (Joan) Henley, Steve (Vicki) Henley, Kathy (Rickey) Pugh, Ann Henley, and Dan (Suzy) Henley.
Timothy was born on November 14, 1959 in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Tim graduated from Riverdale High School in 1977. Upon graduation, he went on to serve his country through the United States Army. Tim spent the rest of his life serving our community at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
The family will receive friends for visitation at New Vision Baptist Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN. 37129, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10am-1pm, followed by the memorial service at 1pm.
Officiating will be Ben Curtis.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rutherford County Sheriff's Office "Shop with a Sheriff Program", Prison Fellowship, or P.A.W.S. of Rutherford County.
SMITH FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020