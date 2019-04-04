Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Graves Cemetery
Linden, TN
View Map
Murfreesboro - Timothy Maxie Graves, age 93, passed away April 1, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. A native of Maury County, he was the son of the late Ransom and Roxie Lafferty Graves. Tim was a retired Chief Master Sergeant from the Air Force and Postmaster from the Postal Service at New Concord, Kentucky. He lived in various locations before moving to Rutherford County in 1996.

Tim was a member of East Main Church of Christ, Air Force Sergeants Association, American Legion, Armed Forces, Tap Enlisted Association, Airman Society of Air Force Memorial Foundation, National Association of Postmasters National, active and retired Federal Employee Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Rifle Association, several travel clubs, and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Tim was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mildred White Graves; sisters, Reba Patton Ventus Ingram, Juanelle Eddleman and brothers, Tom and Wilson Graves. He is survived by his stepson, Charles (Debbie) Skinner; two step grandchildren; four step great grandchildren, sister, Stella Prince; brother, Jimmy (Sue) Graves; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Wayne Lankford officiating.

Burial will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Graves Cemetery, Linden, Tennessee with Military Honors. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
