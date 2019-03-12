|
|
Timothy Martin
Murfreesboro - Timothy Vaughn Martin, age 59, passed away at his residence March 9, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Baptist faith.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred Ralston and Reba Vaughn Martin; and brother, Gary Michael Martin. He is survived by his son, Coleman "Cole" Ray Vaughn Banks (MaryAnne) of Murfreesboro; daughter, Kayla Codi (James Timothy) Young of Readyville; brother, Jeff (Vicki) Martin of Lascassas; sister, Candice Martin Johnson of Murfreesboro; grandchild, Courtni Clemons; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and lifetime love and best friend, Patty Estes Banks.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Republican Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019