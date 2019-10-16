|
|
Timothy Odom
Murfreesboro - Age 39, October 5, 2019.
Survived by daughter, Amiyah Rosa; parents, John Robert Odom and Mary Odom; devoted best friend, Chanda Watkins; sister, Lasanaza White, Tina Simmons and Britney Sanford; brother, Charles Ray Odom; aunts, Octalene White, Martha Seay, Jackie Odom and Theresa Turner; uncles, Freddie Lee Hollins and Carmack Odom; other relatives and friends.
Lie-in-state Friday, October 18 , 1-5 p.m. at Scales & Sons. Visitation Saturday, October 19, 12-1 p.m. funeral to follow at Scales & Sons. Interment Emery Cemetery.
Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 651-893-1313, scalesandsons.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019