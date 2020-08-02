1/
Timothy Royce Haley

Murfreesboro - Timothy Royce Haley, age 64, passed away July 29, 2020 at Stonecrest Hospital. He served in the United States Navy. Timothy was a lifelong resident of Smyrna and worked in medical sales.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian Allen Haley and Royce Elmer Haley. He is survived by his wife, Pam Vickous Haley; sons, Daniel (Denise) Haley, Adam (Robbie) Nicholson, Ben (Amy) Nicholson; daughter, Lauren (James) White; sister, Patricia (John) Archie; and grandchildren, Mike, Jamal, Abriana, Mason, Chloe, Emerson, Morgan, Emerald and Haley.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
