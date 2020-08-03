1/1
Tina De Juan Garcia
Tina De Juan Garcia

Murfreesboro, TN - Tina De Juan Garcia, Age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, surrounded by family, at her daughter's home in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Garcia, a native of Puerto Rico and the daughter of the late Enrique De Juan and Justina Cabrera De Juan, was also preceded in death in 2012 by her husband of 69 years, Alvaro R. Garcia.

Mrs. Garcia is survived by sons, Alvaro "Al" E. Garcia of Bradenton, Florida, Ramon A. Garcia and wife Shirley of Portland, Oregon, daughter, Mary G. Kravitz and husband, Don of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Tina enjoyed gardening, cooking and music. Her passion, however, was bringing joy to all she came in contact with, especially her family and friends. Her Catholic faith was a very important part of her life. She will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of Harmony at Victory Station, especially Mrs. Darlene Holland, as well as Willowbrook Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

An online guestbook for the Garcia family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in memory of Mrs. Garcia.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
