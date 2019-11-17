|
Tom Davidson, III
Murfreesboro - Thomas "Tom" Davidson III, age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, November 15, 2019. He was a native of Philadelphia, PA and was a son of the late Thomas William Davidson, Jr. and Ida Mae Miller Davidson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Vince Davidson and a brother, Cliff Davidson.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Davidson; children, Tom Davidson, IV of Iuka, MS, Lisa Finchum of Bethel Springs, TN, Joe Bonee III and wife Melinda of Savannah, TN, Johnny Bonee of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Shane Steele and wife Angela, Renee Davidson Harris and husband Chris, Elizabeth Davidson, Ashley Smith and husband Chris, Patrick Walden, Justin Givens, Kristi Finchum, Melani Finchum, Quaid Bonee IV, Shelby Bonee, Jared Bonee, Zach Bonee; great grandchildren, Brantly Reece Murphy, Miller Bain, Chris "CJ" Smith; a sister in law, Phyllis Davidson; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Davidson was a retired Unites States Air Force veteran with twenty years of service. Following military retirement he was an Air Traffic Control Assistant in the Nashville International Airport control tower.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will be 12:00 pm Wednesday at Corinth National Cemetery in Corinth, Mississippi. An online guestbook is available for the Davidson family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019