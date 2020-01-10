Services
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 494-5001
Tommy Carter Vaughn

Tommy Carter Vaughn Obituary
Tommy Carter Vaughn

Murfreesboro - Mr. Tommy C. Vaughn, age 70, passed away Wednesday, January 8th. Tommy leaves to cherish and honor his memories, his loving wife of 30 years Rosie Ivy Vaughn; five children, Kowanda (Earnest) Robinson (Atlanta, GA), Gerry Carney Jr., RaShonda (Hiawatha) Walker, Stephen Vaughn and Ivy Vaughn all of Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren, De'torrius Carney, Xavier Robinson (Atlanta, GA), Ivan Vaughn, Sydney Robinson (Atlanta, GA), Isaiah Vaughn, Ava Walker, Isaac Vaughn; brothers, Calvin (Shirley) Vaughn of Murfreesboro, TN, Robert Vaughn Sr.(Biloxi, MS), Richard (Vivian) Vaughn Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, Ronnie Vaughn (Chicago, IL); sisters, Betty (Leon) Evans of Murfreesboro, TN, Annie (Vincent) Harper (St. Petersburg, FL) a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation for Mr. Vaughn will be held Friday, January 17th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 E. Burton Street, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Saturday, January 18th at Cherry Grove M.B. Church 4078 Yeargan Road, Murfreesboro, Family Visitation beginning at 12:00 noon with Funeral to follow at 1:00 pm. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020
