Toni Poole
Toni Poole


1970 - 2019
Toni Poole Obituary
Toni Poole

LaVergne - Toni Wright Poole, age 48, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A native of Jamestown, TN, she was preceded in death by her father, David Wright; brother, John Wright; and her grandparents, Charlie and Lydia Lee Smith Wright and Harles and Lydia Hayes Allred.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at True Vine Freewill Baptist Church. Brother Charlie Wright will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Allred Wright; daughter, Emily Poole and her father, Danny Poole; brothers, Charlie Wright and Scot Wright and his wife Tonya; sisters, Heather Wright Walper and Joy Wright; nieces and nephews, Alexus, Garrett and his wife Ashton, Haley, Matthew, Anthony, Gracie, Megan, Abby, CJ, Sam, and Autumn; great nephew, Grayson; along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Toni was a member of True Vine Freewill Baptist Church and was employed with Ingram Content Group for over 25 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt & friend. Toni was a diehard fan of the Belmont Bruins basketball team and she really loved singing in church. She was a devout Christian with a sweet, humble spirit who was an inspiration to everyone.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at True Vine Freewill Baptist Church.

Published in The Daily News Journal on July 12, 2019
