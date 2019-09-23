|
Tony Wilson
Shelbyville - Mr. Tony Wayne Wilson, age 58, of Christiana, passed suddenly Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, in Murfreesboro. There will be a Celebration of Life service and gathering of family and friends to be held at 7:00pm Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Keith Avent & Tammy Patterson officiating.
Visitation will begin at 4:00pm prior to the service Tuesday, at the funeral home.
A native of Murfreesboro, he was born December 3, 1960, and was the son of the late Frank Adam Wilson and was preceded in death by sister, Tonya Underwood; and brother, Johnny Clark.
Tony owned and operated Tony's Hardwood Flooring Co., after working with his father who started the business many years ago in Murfreesboro. He took great pride installing and refinishing hardwood floors all over southern middle Tennessee. He loved to buy and sell anything of value and attended auctions at every available time and place, and bought and sold classic automobiles and antique furniture. One of his favorite pastimes was singing Elvis hits and classic Rock "n" Roll songs.
Survivors include: his daughter, April (Archie D.) Evans of Christiana; grandchildren, Alydia Nechelle Miller, Mario DeShaun Evans & Annalise Emilia Evans all of Christiana; and great grandson, Malachi KeShawn Avent; his life partner, Tammy Patterson; his pet, "Buddy"; siblings, Jeff Wilson of Murfreesboro, and Daron Edward Jones of Indianapolis, IN; and aunt, Joyce Morley of Murfreesboro.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 23, 2019