Tonya Andrews-Street
Murfreesboro - Tonya Denise Andrews-Street, age 41, passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center. She was a native of Murfreesboro TN. and was self-employed providing Home Cleaning services.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Mark Andrews. She is survived by her mother Sonya Pope; sons, Darian Andrews, and Kameron Street; brother, Mark Andrews and wife Crystal of Murfreesboro; and sister, Melissa Gail Andrews of Smithville.
Visitation with the family will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pastor Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and Friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Jennings and Ayers for funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 7, 2019