T.R. James
Murfreesboro - T. R. James, age 92 of Murfreesboro died November 5, 2019. He was a native of Bedford County and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy James, parents, Floyd James and Vera Wilson James. Mr. James member East Main Church of Christ, and retired from Alvin C. York Medical Center, he worked for Mark Pirtle Cadillac. He was a World War II Army Veteran and served in the Army Reserves for over 39 years.
He is survived by daughter, Bonnie Ward Johnisee and husband Grant Johnisee Sr. of Old Hickory; son, Barry James of Murfreesboro, Grandchildren; Robyn McIsaac and husband Chris of Lebanon, Sherry Alexander of Murfreesboro, Andy Wilson and wife Valerie of Memphis, Chirstopher Wilson of Murfreesboro, Grant Johnisee Jr of Nashville, Angela Sauer and husband Conrad of Greenbrier, Keith Johnisee and wife Rachel of Indiana, 11 great- grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation 3PM to 7PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service Saturday 2PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Mike Gann officiating. Burial follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019