Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for T.r. James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T.r. James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
T.r. James Obituary
T.R. James

Murfreesboro - T. R. James, age 92 of Murfreesboro died November 5, 2019. He was a native of Bedford County and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy James, parents, Floyd James and Vera Wilson James. Mr. James member East Main Church of Christ, and retired from Alvin C. York Medical Center, he worked for Mark Pirtle Cadillac. He was a World War II Army Veteran and served in the Army Reserves for over 39 years.

He is survived by daughter, Bonnie Ward Johnisee and husband Grant Johnisee Sr. of Old Hickory; son, Barry James of Murfreesboro, Grandchildren; Robyn McIsaac and husband Chris of Lebanon, Sherry Alexander of Murfreesboro, Andy Wilson and wife Valerie of Memphis, Chirstopher Wilson of Murfreesboro, Grant Johnisee Jr of Nashville, Angela Sauer and husband Conrad of Greenbrier, Keith Johnisee and wife Rachel of Indiana, 11 great- grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation 3PM to 7PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service Saturday 2PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Mike Gann officiating. Burial follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of T.r.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -