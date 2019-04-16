Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Tracy Bigford
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Murfreesboro - "Tracy Bigford, age 59, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was the son of Charleen Small Bigford and the late Clyde E. Bigford. He is survived by his mother, Charleen Bigford; sons, Andrew Bigford and Charles Bigford; daughter, Brooklyn Frye; sisters, Laura Brauchi and Selina Boothe; and several grandchildren. Graveside services to celebrate Tracy will be at Ten O'clock the morning of Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visitation Tuesday evening from Five O'clock till Eight O'clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. Mr. Bigford was the owner and operator of M T Bottle Bar on Highway 231 for 11 years and was an amazing friend to many."
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
