Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Troy Adams Obituary
Troy Adams

Murfreesboro - Troy Lee Adams, age 48, passed away November 20, 2019. He was born in Rutherford County and was a resident of Bedford County.

Troy was preceded in death by his father, Joe Douglas Adams; step-father, David Johnson; and brother, Donnie Joe Adams. He is survived by his wife, Kyla Adams; mother, Ruby Taylor Johnson; sons, Cody Adams, Axel Adams; daughters, Harlee Adams, Jayden Bomar, Kaysin Prater, Autum Page; brother, Michael Dover; sister, Stephaine (Eric) Sandberg and niece, Cassie (Cody) Kendall.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-9:00 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Keith Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Mount Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jennings and Ayers to help the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
