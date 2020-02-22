Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Trudy Neu
Trudy Neu
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
Murfreesboro - Trudy Ann Neu, age 73 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at AdamsPlace. She was a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan and a daughter of the late Frederick J. and Marcella Anderson Hopkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Wayne Harlan Neu.

Survivors include sons, David Neu of Brentwood, Scott (Kristen) Neu, of Nolensville, Troy (Carol) Neu of Murfreesboro; sister, Janis (Terry) Timmermans of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Mark (Nancy) Hopkins of Lowell, MI; brother in law, Ross (Louise) Neu of Troy, PA; step brothers in law, Jim Treece and Larry Treece, step sister in law, Joy Treece; grandchildren, Michael, Bennett, Ruby and Harris along with several nieces and nephews and other loving family.

Mrs. Neu was a member of Advent Lutheran Church and a homemaker.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 until 7:00pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday at Advent Lutheran Church with Reverend David M. Hood officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Neu family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020
