|
|
Tyrone "Mushy" Uylesses Harris II
Murfreesboro - Age 24, March 27, 2019.
Survived by his loving parents, Tyrone, I and Carliss Harris; siblings, Pierceson and Alexandria Harris; grandparents, James (Martha Jean) Harris, Ernest (Mai) Elder and Flora (Anthony) McCullough; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation Saturday, April 6, 11-12 p.m., funeral to follow at Olive Branch Church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105; newgenerationfh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019