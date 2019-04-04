Services
New Generation Funeral Home - Antioch
2930 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN 37013
(615) 365-7105
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olive Branch Church
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
New Generation Funeral Home - Antioch
2930 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN 37013
Tyrone Uylesses "Mushy" Harris Ii

Tyrone Uylesses "Mushy" Harris Ii Obituary
Tyrone "Mushy" Uylesses Harris II

Murfreesboro - Age 24, March 27, 2019.

Survived by his loving parents, Tyrone, I and Carliss Harris; siblings, Pierceson and Alexandria Harris; grandparents, James (Martha Jean) Harris, Ernest (Mai) Elder and Flora (Anthony) McCullough; a host of other family and friends.

Visitation Saturday, April 6, 11-12 p.m., funeral to follow at Olive Branch Church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105; newgenerationfh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
