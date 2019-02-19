Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Vella Pugh Obituary
Vella Pugh

Murfreesboro - Vella J. Pugh, age 64, passed away at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital February 17, 2019. She was born in Davidson County and was a resident of Rutherford County.

Vella was preceded in death by her parents, Paul C. and Nina Jo Bowles Willis; and brothers, Paul "Butch" Willis, Jimmy Willis and Larry Willis. She is survived by her husband, Terry Pugh; daughter, Jamie Lynn (Larry) Martin; sister, Suzy Willis McPeak; grandchildren, Tiffany (Cameron) Miles and Adam Martin; great grandson, Owen Miles; niece, Brittney McPeak; and great nephew, Memphis Winkles.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Roy Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
