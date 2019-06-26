|
|
Velma M. Russell Masiongale
LaVergne, TN - Velma M. Russell Masiongale, age 75 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Monday June 24, 2019. A native of Pickett County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Webster and Donna Zelma Williams Russell. Mrs. Masiongale was also preceded in death by a sister, Mossie Bernella Russell, a brother, Kenneth Russell and an infant brother at birth.
Mrs. Masiongale is survived by her daughters, Donna Wilkenfeld of Apopka, FL, Nelda Erdman of Canton, GA, and Debbie Scarlett of Smyrna, TN; brother, Bobby Russell and his wife Linda of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Nick Wilkenfeld, Carolyn, Kacy, and April Watkins, Cody and Cheyanne Scarlett; great-granddaughter, Zadi Watkins, and beloved pet companion, Zoe.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon, with Retired Navel Chaplain Lynn Markham officiating. A graveside service will be held 4:00 PM Thursday at the Campbell Cemetery in Pickett County near Byrdstown, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Masiongale was a member of Miracle Baptist Church and was retired from General Electric in Murfreesboro, TN.
An online guestbook for the Masiongale family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615- 459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 26, 2019