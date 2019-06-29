Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro - Verna Luzeat Pendergrast, age 88, passed away June 27, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Light House Family Church.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, James "Bud" and Tennie Frances Brown; husband, Eugene Pendergrast; and sons, David Pendergrast, Richard Danny Pendergrast and Bobby Pendergrast. She is survived by her son, William Stephon (Kimberly) Pendergrast; daughters, Mamie Louise (Rickey) Crowell, Emmory Lee (Randy) Clark; sisters, Viola Burks, Betty Mofield, May Lee Morrison; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro Steve Pendergrast and Bro Steve Thorton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 29, 2019
