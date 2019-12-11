Services
Vernie "Junior" Harrell Jr.

Smyrna - Vernie "Junior" Harrell Jr. age 81, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A native of Rutherford County he was preceded in death by his parents, Vernie and Ruby Crick Harrell Sr; wife, Gracie Lucille Jones Harrell; brothers, Johnnie and Grover Harrell; and sisters, Tabby Brewer and Ruth Mahaffey.

He is survived by his son, Randy Harrell and his wife Laura; sisters, Dimple Fields and Emmie Downing; brother, Clifford "Flash" Harrell; his precious fur baby, Bella; along with many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Michael Pickford from Southside Church of Christ where Junior attended will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Harrell was a retired Maintenance Mechanic with IKG Industries for over 40 years. Later he worked at the Weakly Convenience Center in Smyrna for over 10 years. He enjoyed square dancing and working on vehicles including his 1956 Willys Jeep Wagon. He will be greatly missed and remembered.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
