Vickey Brown
Smyrna - Vickey Len Brown, age 63 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Sunday, March 31st, 2019. A native of Belleville, IN, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 42 years, Frank Brown; daughter, Christa Brown; grandson, Kaleb Blanton; and brother Jeffrey Radabaugh.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Pentecostals of Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Pentecostals of Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019