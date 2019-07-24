Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Vicki Helene Taylor Obituary
Vicki Helene Taylor

Murfreesboro - Vicki Helene Taylor, age 59 of Murfreesboro, TN. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Jimmy and Dorothy Vaughn Neal.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charles Taylor, daughter; Kimberly (Eric) Coble, granddaughters; Jazlynn Coble and Laylah Coble, sisters; Brenda Stem, Terri (Will) Doughtery, and Linda Heery.

Vicki was a joy to everyone that knew her, a fine Christian lady, she loved and enjoyed life. To know her was to love her.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm with services on July 25, 2019 at 2pm. Pastors Tony Smith and Mike Hoffman will be officiating.

Friends and family will be pallbearers.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 24, 2019
