Victor Williams, Sr.
Murfreesboro - Victor Legrand Williams, Sr passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was the son of the late Ramon and Victoria Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ramon Dennis Williams, Jr; and grandson, Eli Williams.
He is survived by sons, Victor L. Williams, Jr. and his wife Kristie of Athens, Al and Gary D. Williams and his wife Cindy of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, James Anderson Williams of Social Circle, Georgia; sister, Pamela Williams Hatcher of Jonesboro, AR; and 6 grandchildren.
Mr. Williams attended North Boulevard Church of Christ. After serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, he came home to work and eventually retired from Nissan as their Maintenance Manager.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM. A private graveside for the family will follow. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eli's Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019