J.C. Hellum Funeral Home - Lebanon
107 Stokes Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-4558
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.C. Hellum Funeral Home - Lebanon
107 Stokes Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.C. Hellum Funeral Home - Lebanon
107 Stokes Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Southeast Baptist Church
708 Minerva Dr.
Murfreesboro, TN
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Southeast Baptist Church
708 Minerva Dr.
Murfreesboro, TN
Vincent Johnson, Sr.

Murfreesboro - age 59 d. 05/27/19.

Survived by devoted and loving wife of 30 years Tracy Martin Johnson; Sons, Vincent, Jr.,and Isaiah Trevon Johnson; Daughter, Shaventa Thompson; Grandsons, Tyree and Marq Thompson; Brothers, Elbert, Jr., Michael (Emma), and Raymond (Linda) Johnson; Sister, Leasteria (Major) Jones. Host of other relatives and friends.

Family visitation Friday 5-7 PM with musical program 7-8 PM at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel, Lebanon, Tn. Saturday Vincent will lie-in-repose 12-1 PM with funeral to follow at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Dr., Murfreesboro, TN, Pastor Cordell Simpson eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

Hellum Funeral Home 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 6, 2019
