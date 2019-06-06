|
Vincent Johnson, Sr.
Murfreesboro - age 59 d. 05/27/19.
Survived by devoted and loving wife of 30 years Tracy Martin Johnson; Sons, Vincent, Jr.,and Isaiah Trevon Johnson; Daughter, Shaventa Thompson; Grandsons, Tyree and Marq Thompson; Brothers, Elbert, Jr., Michael (Emma), and Raymond (Linda) Johnson; Sister, Leasteria (Major) Jones. Host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation Friday 5-7 PM with musical program 7-8 PM at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel, Lebanon, Tn. Saturday Vincent will lie-in-repose 12-1 PM with funeral to follow at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Dr., Murfreesboro, TN, Pastor Cordell Simpson eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Hellum Funeral Home 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 6, 2019