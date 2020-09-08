1/
Viola Russell
Viola Russell

Murfreesboro - Viola B. Russell, age 96, passed away September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Cannon County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Viola was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lula Star Bowen; husband, Carl Russell; and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Carl "Bubba" (Shannon) Russell; and grandchildren, Carla (Darrell) Boyd, Chris and Chad Russell.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Steve Lewis, Jim Kirby, Jeff Jackson, Jeff Bissinger, Terry Spence and Ronnie Young.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
