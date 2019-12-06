|
|
Virgie Puckett Leonard
Murfreesboro - Virgie Puckett Leonard, age 95 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Cannon County to the late Arthur and Sally Robinson Melton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, John D. Puckett and Edward Dye Leonard; son, James Owen (Jim) Puckett; and eight brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Leonard is survived by her son, David M. Puckett and wife Zana; grandchildren, Lisa Mitchell and husband Andy, Johnny Puckett and wife Holly, William B Puckett and wife Kim, Elaine Puckett, and Greg and Susan Puckett; step-daughter, Carolyn Burgess and husband Bob; great-grandchildren, Drew and Clayton Mitchell, Amber and Abigail Puckett, and Hailey, Ally, and John Dalton Puckett; great-great-grandson, James Owen Mitchell; brother, Jack Melton; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Leonard was a loving mother and grandmother. She ran her own beauty shop for over 20 years and was an excellent cook and seamstress. She and her husband John D. Puckett were proud founding members of Minerva Drive/ Salem Creek Church of Christ.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Bro. Ron Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers. Nephews and the elders and deacons of Salem Creek Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Community Care of Rutherford County and Stones River Manor for their loving care of Mrs. Leonard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Leonard's memory to the Building Fund at Salem Creek Church of Christ.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019