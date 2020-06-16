Virginia Ann Melton Caldwell
Murfreesboro - Virginia Ann Melton Caldwell, age 86, of Murfreesboro passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at NHC of Murfreesboro. She was a native of Cannon Co.
Survivors include her sister, Lily Frances Hipkins of Murfreesboro; Brother, Ernest Melton of Michigan; Nephew, Mark (Sheril) Hipkins of Murfreesboro; and Niece, Paula (Michael) Szymanski of Michigan.
Ms. Caldwell was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Caldwell; and her parents, Ernest Melton & Guy Rogers Melton.
She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro and was a retired manager from the State of Tennessee Department of Employment Security. Ms. Caldwell was highly active in her church and worked with her church outreach program feeding and serving the homeless in shelters. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's Association.
Memorial Visitation will be at 12 Noon, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church. Memorial Services will be held at 1 PM with Pastor Thad Collier officiating and burial to follow at Center Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to G.R.O.W. (God Restoring Our Women) at Salem United Methodist Church.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.