Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Virginia Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Chattanooga National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Bernice Brown


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Bernice Brown Obituary
Virginia Bernice Brown

Rockvale - Virginia Bernice Brown, age 93 of Rockvale, TN., died Tuesday February 26, 2019. She was born in Corning, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Preulow Hudson Brown who died in 2009; also preceded in death by her parents, August Bernard Krajesky and Frances Rose Woodfin Krajesky; four brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Brown was a member of Middle Tennessee Baptist Church. She was retired LPN and had worked for Tri-County Hospital in Fort Oglethorpe Georgia. Mrs. Brown and her husband had lived in Sharonville, Ohio before moving to Rockvale.

Mrs. Brown survived by her sons, Stephen D. Brown and wife Debbie of Rockvale, Gregory E. Cashion and wife Sharon of Cleveland, TN; daughters, Glenda K. Vertner of Loveland, OH., Sharon E. Curtis Nichols and husband Dwain of Cleveland; eleven grandchildren and several other great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sistersm Betty Ruth Tate of Trenton, GA and dear friend, Irene Ramirez of Rockvale.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sixth Cavalry Museum, 6 Barnhardt Cir, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.

Visitation will be 10AM until 12 Noon Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 12 Noon Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Tony Hutson will officiate. Graveside service will be 2PM Est Monday at Chattanooga National Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now