|
|
Virginia Bernice Brown
Rockvale - Virginia Bernice Brown, age 93 of Rockvale, TN., died Tuesday February 26, 2019. She was born in Corning, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Preulow Hudson Brown who died in 2009; also preceded in death by her parents, August Bernard Krajesky and Frances Rose Woodfin Krajesky; four brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Middle Tennessee Baptist Church. She was retired LPN and had worked for Tri-County Hospital in Fort Oglethorpe Georgia. Mrs. Brown and her husband had lived in Sharonville, Ohio before moving to Rockvale.
Mrs. Brown survived by her sons, Stephen D. Brown and wife Debbie of Rockvale, Gregory E. Cashion and wife Sharon of Cleveland, TN; daughters, Glenda K. Vertner of Loveland, OH., Sharon E. Curtis Nichols and husband Dwain of Cleveland; eleven grandchildren and several other great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sistersm Betty Ruth Tate of Trenton, GA and dear friend, Irene Ramirez of Rockvale.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sixth Cavalry Museum, 6 Barnhardt Cir, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.
Visitation will be 10AM until 12 Noon Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 12 Noon Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Tony Hutson will officiate. Graveside service will be 2PM Est Monday at Chattanooga National Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019