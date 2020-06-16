Virginia Eddleman
1930 - 2020
Virginia Eddleman

Murfreesboro - Luke 23:43. Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.

Virginia Louise Drake Eddleman, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 26, 1930 to the late James Beverly and Vesper Louise Mears Drake at her family's homesite on Drake Lane in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Edward Eddleman, Father of her children, Earl Edward Eddleman, Sisters, Mary Love Phillips, Edith McKee and brother James (Buddy) Drake.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Louise (Jerald) Golden, Grandchildren, Abbatha Louise (Shane)Cook, J'Lynn Nicole (Samuel) Bennett and Jerald Tyrone Golden. Great Grandchildren, Jaxson Whitney-Edward Spivey, Jameson Chandler Cook, Alikay Louise Spivey and Ava Landree Spivey. She was excited and anticipated the birth in the coming days of her family's first set of twins - Reese Harrison and Chloe Reagan Bennett. Also, many Nieces and Nephews.

Virginia was a 1949 graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. After graduating, she traveled alongside and supported the father of her children, Earl Edward Eddleman in the United States Air Force. They traveled from Germany to Hawaii and after 27 years retired and returned home to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She worked for a brief time at Middle Tennessee State University for the Athletic Department. She went to work in 1977 for Murfreesboro Anesthesia Group where she worked for more than 40 years.

Virginia lived her life for her children, grandchildren, and great children. She was the model example of what a mother's unconditional love truly is. She was a lifelong and dedicated member of Bellwood Baptist Church where she attended until her health prevented her from doing so. She loved her church and had a deep and faithful love for the Lord.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday at 12:00 p.m. on June 18, 2020 with burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pall bearers will be Samuel Bennett, Shane Cook, Kevin Drake, Michael Drake, Jerald (Ty) Golden and Jaxson Whitney-Edward Spivey.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
