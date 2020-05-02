|
Virginia Holder Todd
Murfreesboro - Our beloved mother, Virginia Holder Todd, went to be with her Lord and Savior May 1, 2020. She was a native of Wilson County, but lived most of her life in Rutherford County.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Hurbert Holder and Bennie Holder; brother, Eugene Holder, and her son, Terry Todd. She is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Jimmy) Lampe, Julia (Johnny) Simpson and Robbie (Bill) Hatfield; and son, Thomas Holder; 3 sisters, Pauline Smith, Peggy Taylor, and Helen Wright, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020