Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Holder Todd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Holder Todd Obituary
Virginia Holder Todd

Murfreesboro - Our beloved mother, Virginia Holder Todd, went to be with her Lord and Savior May 1, 2020. She was a native of Wilson County, but lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Hurbert Holder and Bennie Holder; brother, Eugene Holder, and her son, Terry Todd. She is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Jimmy) Lampe, Julia (Johnny) Simpson and Robbie (Bill) Hatfield; and son, Thomas Holder; 3 sisters, Pauline Smith, Peggy Taylor, and Helen Wright, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -