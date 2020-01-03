Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Vivian Hurt
Murfreesboro - Vivian Joan Hurt, age 84 of Chattanooga, TN passed away January 2, 2020. A native of Hamilton County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Alfred Bettis and the late Dorothy Trotter Bettis. She was married to the lateBen Nauman Hurt of Nashville, TN for 59 years.

Joan is survived by her sons Ross Hurt, Greg Hurt and grandsons Dylan Hurt, Corey Hurt. Joan will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.

Memorials may be made in memory of Joan Hurt to St. Jude's Children Hospital. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
