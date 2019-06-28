|
|
Waldean "Dean" Mitchell
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Waldean "Dean" Alexander Mitchell, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born in the Readyville Community of Cannon County, TN to the late Elmus and Lucille Bragg Alexander. Mrs. Mitchell was a bookkeeper for Colonial Corporation of America in Woodbury, TN. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Mrs. Mitchell was a strong willed lady who kept up with Vanderbilt University Basketball. She enjoyed going to Tunica, MS and Evansville, IN on trips with the Senior Center.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her daughter, Ann Harvey and her husband Jesse of Murfreesboro; two grandchildren, Joel Harvey and his wife Jessica of Gibsonville, NC and Jessica Grathwohl and her husband John of Murfreesboro; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Parker, Tyler, and Madison; sisters, Jean Drewry and Hazel Neely both of Murfreesboro; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Mitchell; brothers, John Alexander and Robert Alexander; sisters-in-law, Jane Alexander and Jean Alexander; and brother-in-law, Robert Drewry.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:45pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memoriral Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 28, 2019