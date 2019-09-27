|
Walter Glenn Sewell
Murfreesboro - Walter Glenn Sewell, age 84 years, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Preceded in death by his granddaughter Becky Sewell; mother Pauline Hall Sewell, and brother Johnny Sewell.
Survived by wife Mary Sewell; children Jane (Ron) Wilson and Wayne (Cathy) Sewell; grandchildren Anthony Peden, Lindsey Fitzgerald, Holly Latham, Ronnie Wilson, Avery Wilson, and Brandy Sewell; 6 great-grandchildren.
Glenn was a member of Windrow Church of Christ, and retired from General Electric. He loved his grandchildren, camping, stock car racing, antique autos and anything outdoors.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm and Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 12:00-1:30 pm with funeral service to follow at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Brother Marty Neal officiating. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden.
Memorials may be made to Caris Hospice.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019