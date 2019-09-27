Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Sewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Glenn Sewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Glenn Sewell Obituary
Walter Glenn Sewell

Murfreesboro - Walter Glenn Sewell, age 84 years, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Preceded in death by his granddaughter Becky Sewell; mother Pauline Hall Sewell, and brother Johnny Sewell.

Survived by wife Mary Sewell; children Jane (Ron) Wilson and Wayne (Cathy) Sewell; grandchildren Anthony Peden, Lindsey Fitzgerald, Holly Latham, Ronnie Wilson, Avery Wilson, and Brandy Sewell; 6 great-grandchildren.

Glenn was a member of Windrow Church of Christ, and retired from General Electric. He loved his grandchildren, camping, stock car racing, antique autos and anything outdoors.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm and Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 12:00-1:30 pm with funeral service to follow at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Brother Marty Neal officiating. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden.

Memorials may be made to Caris Hospice.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now