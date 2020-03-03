Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Walter Jackson Richardson

Walter Jackson Richardson

Readyville, TN - Walter Jackson Richardson, age 84 of Readyville, TN, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Ruel and Voras Nolan Richardson. Mr. Richardson was also preceded in death by a son, Randy David Richardson, a brother, Charles "Bud" Richardson, and sisters, Ellen Primm and Audria Rollins.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lola Dabbs Richardson; son, Steven Keith Richardson of Readyville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Nickey Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Richardson was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ and retired from Samsonite.

An online guestbook for the Richardson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
